HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man arrested for the murder of an insurance executive in Simsbury appeared in court on Tuesday.
Police said 27-year-old William Leverett, a registered sex offender, stabbed Melissa Millan on Nov. 20, 2014.
Millan, a Mass Mutual executive, was jogging along a popular trail on Iron Horse Boulevard in Simsbury at the time.
The murder went unsolved for nearly four years.
According to court documents, Leverett admitted to committing it last month after he showed up to the Simsbury Police Department.
He told police that the murder happened after he attended a sex offender's therapy group in Hartford.
He said he was lonely and wanted to go for a walk on the Simsbury trail in hopes of finding someone.
There's when and where he came across Millan, the documents said.
They said Leverett only sought a chance to speak with Millan, but "something happened" and "the next thing he knew he stabbed her in the chest with a knife he was carrying."
The documents said when he thought about the possible interaction with her, he "became anxious" and realized he couldn't have her and that she was "way out of my league."
Millan's body was found after a driver called police.
Leverett is a registered sex offender in Connecticut, records show.
His bail was set at $2 million.
On Tuesday, a judge said Leverett is eligible for a public defender, and set a probable cause hearing for Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.