SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police identified two people who died in a Simsbury shooting as a couple in their 50s.
Linda Halligan, 57, amd 59-year-old Bernard Halligan Jr. were found inside a home on Woodleigh Place in the Weatogue section of town Sunday night.
An 18-year-old woman witnessed the incident, according to police. She ran to a neighbor's home around 5:30 p.m. and reported that a shooting took place in her home.
Police found Linda Halligan immediately, but had to look for Bernard Halligan Jr.
"Once we were able to locate the female initially, we didn’t know where the other half, the male was," said Deputy Chief Christopher Davis, Simsbury police. "So we were searching for the other person involved in it and it took a little bit of time, so we weren’t sure exactly where he was."
Linda Halligan was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford where she later died.
Police said it appeared that one person shot the other. However, they're unclear on who pulled the trigger or why.
“It’s a very safe community. It’s a beautiful community. Obviously, these types of incidents can happen anywhere, it unfortunately happened here [Sunday night],” Davis said. "It’s a tragic situation. Our hearts go out to the family and the friends of everybody involved."
“This is the first time I’ve heard about this, said Rebecca Hartnett, a Simsbury resident. "I’m just really shocked and devastated.”
Initially police, were unclear where Bernard Halligan Jr. was and assembled a massive police presence, including SWAT teams, to search for him.
Simsbury residents were told to stay in their homes.
His body was eventually found in the garage of the home.
"[We're] trying to figure out exactly how this all unfolded and go from there," Davis said. "It's a tragic tragic situation."
Simsbury police continue to investigation, along with the Connecticut State Police major crimes division. That Hartford State's Attorney's Office is also helping.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.