SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Officers in Simsbury are making history by taking a vote of no confidence against their police chief.
Officers told Eyewitness News that morale is at an all time low and they say things really took a turn when a sergeant was recently fired.
Nearly two weeks ago, Sgt. Jason Trombley was fired.
Union officials said that moment led to the vote of no confidence.
Until 7 a.m. on Thursday, Simsbury police union members are taking a vote of no confidence in Chief Nicholas Boulter.
The chief is coming under fire after allegedly disparaging other officers, then investigating Trombley for taking either recordings or written notes of those comments.
Boulter counters, saying Trombley was violating department policy and was dishonest, insubordinate, and engaged in malicious gossip. It ultimately led to Trombley’s firing by the police commission.
Trombley is currently appealing his termination.
There are 37 members in the department. Every member but the chief are in the union, so 36 have the ability to vote.
If it passes and the department has no confidence in the chief, union officials will take this to the town manager for further review.
Eyewitness News reached out to the town manager and Boulter, but both had no comment.
