SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A police sergeant in Simsbury could be out of a job if the town’s chief of police has his way.
This comes as a result of an investigation after Sgt. Jason Trombley admitted to taking notes of a conversation he had with Chief Nicholas Boulter.
On Tuesday night, Boulter and an attorney for the town made their case to the police commission.
Boulter said the issue is not about the recordings. Instead he said Trombley was dishonest and insubordinate during the investigation.
“I just don’t see where we can employ or house a police officer that has been shown to be dishonest and untrue," Boulter said.
Trombley’s lawyers said Boulter had a personal conflict in the investigation and wasn’t fair to Trombley.
After completing an internal affairs investigations, Boulter is now asking the police commission to approve his recommendation of firing Trombley from the Simsbury Police Department.
Boulter said he heard in April of 2019 that Trombley was telling coworkers that he had recorded conversations where the chief disparaged other officers.
Boulter said Trombley initially denied ever making recordings, but Trombley later admitted in an email that he took notes of conversations.
According to Boulter, Trombley said he initially denied doing so because he assumed Boulter was asking about audio recordings.
Trombley also initially refused Boulter’s request to turn over the notes.
However, Boulter said his recommendation to fire Trombley is not because of the recordings. The department has no policy against recording coworkers.
Instead, Boulter said Trombley was dishonest and insubordinate. He was also engaging in malicious gossip and conduct unbecoming of an officer, violating department policy.
Trombley’s lawyer, Jeff Ment, questioned why Boulter conducted the investigation instead of hiring an outside investigator. He also argued Boulter had no right to demand Trombley’s personal notes.
“With an investigation conducted by the victim, he decided he was wrong and the penalty is execution," Ment said.
Ment argued Trombley was keeping notes for an unrelated grievance against the chief. He also pushed back when Boulter argued dishonesty alone should be grounds for termination.
One sergeant recalled when he was the subject of an untrue allegation by another officer and that officer remains on the force.
Boulter said that case came down to perceptions, and no one was untruthful.
The hearing will remain open even after the special meeting, giving both sides some time to enter more evidence.
