SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police commission meeting Monday in Simsbury focused on the results of a "no confidence" vote in the town's police chief.
The commission said that despite 80 percent of its voting membership voting that way, it still supports Chief Nicholas Boulter.
Union leadership confirmed to Channel 3 last week that the majority of its voting membership voted "no confidence" in Boulter.
Officers said that morale within the department has been low for some time, but things took a turn after Sgt. Jason Trombly was fired.
Trombly told Channel 3 exclusively he was fired after what began as perceived deficiencies on a midnight shift that he believed had been worked out between him and Boulter.
However, Trombly said it spiraled into an internal affairs investigation over recordings he allegedly made of Boulter.
Trombly said the recordings were actually hand-written notes of things Boulter wanted done.
Boulter told Channel 3 that since the case was ongoing, he wouldn't comment.
(1) comment
These Police Commissions are a disaster everywhere they've been instituted. Nothing more than a Political arm to prop up a weak and feeble 1st Selectman and Council. The Mary Glassman era (error really) Commission should be disbanded. Decisions on such matters should be made by the Town Manager, which Simsbury now has since it joined the 20th century and instituted one. Now let him/her manage, that's what you pay them for.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.