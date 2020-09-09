SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Simsbury police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings after an incident on Sunday.
Officers responded to the area of Weatogue Park and Canal Street after a man approached a female jogger and attempted to engage in conversation that alarmed the woman.
Shortly after the incident, the man was identified and spoken to in regards to his behavior and actions.
In May of 2020, an incident was reported to police that occurred on the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail. The first incident involved a man exposing himself to female walkers.
That incident is still under investigation and the suspect has not been identified.
The Simsbury Police Department is encouraging everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to notify the police of any situation that is unusual or needs attention.
