SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Simsbury police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself on a walking trail on Monday.
Police responded to the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail in the area of Chubb Insurance and Nod Brook Wildlife Management Area on May 18.
A complaint was received of a man who exposed himself to a group of women who were walking on the trail around 11:30 a.m.
Police searched the area and the man was not found.
The individual was described as a white man in his mid 30s to 40s, short brown hair, thin beard and glasses. He was wearing dark colored pants and a blue flannel shirt.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Simsbury Police at 860-658-3100.
