SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two people were struck by a car outside of the Simsbury Police Department Wednesday night.
One of the first responders to the scene was fired from the department minutes before.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the crosswalk of Hopmeadow Street.
Lifestar responded to the scene, and now reconstruction crews are piecing the crash together.
Former Simsbury Police Sergeant Jason Trombley was the first responder on the scene helping the victims. Technically, he was acting as a civilian because less than 15 minutes before the crash, he was fired from the department.
Channel 3 has been covering the investigation into Trombley for weeks.
He was under investigation for taking written notes of Chief Nicholas Boulter allegedly disparaging other officers.
Boulter says Trombley was violating department policy and was dishonest, insubordinate, and engaged in malicious gossip.
The findings of the internal investigation lead to the police commission making the decision to terminate Trombley during a meeting on Wednesday night.
Boulter declined to comment after the meeting.
Trombley was seen sharing hugs with supporters, but then put politics aside moments later when the crash happened.
“We heard the crash and we all went running out there. Regardless if I’m employed by the Simsbury Police Department or not, it’s still in my blood and I’m always going to help somebody,” Trombley said.
His help may have saved lives. Trombley, along with other officers who were at his termination hearing, stayed with the victims until they were flown to the hospital.
“One definitely had some broken bones to the lower extremities and the other gentleman definitely had agonal breathing and severe head trauma,” Trombley said.
The conditions of the victims are still unknown, but police said both were responsive.
Trombley said sergeant or not, public service is his calling.
“This community is always going to be a part of me. Simsbury has done nothing but great things for me. Here or any other town, anyone would have done what I just did,” Trombley said.
The driver of the car involved in the crash remained on the scene.
It’s unclear if that person will be facing any charges.
As for Trombley’s future, he says he will appeal with the labor board to get his job back.
This is an excellent example
Simsbury and other communities boast about being pedestrian and bicycle friendly, and they are far from it. Mary Glassman sold the town on this charade years ago. There have been multiple accidents, 1,000's of near accidents (what genius thought painting pictures of bicycles on a busy, narrow commuter roads somehow made it safe?), and even a murder in a "pedestrian friendly" area. I pray these people survive and make full recoveries, and i hope their lawyers know where to place the blame.
