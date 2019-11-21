SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, the police union was tallying the results of a no confidence vote in their chief.
As of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, the results had not yet been released.
The union held this week's vote in response to the firing of former police Sgt. Jason Trombly.
Officers said morale has been low for some time, but things really took a turn after Trombly was fired.
Trombly claimed he had recorded Chief Nicholas Boulter making disparaging remarks about another employee. He has also said he was compiling the notes as part of a grievance against the Boulter.
However, Boulter said Trombly violated several policies, including insubordination, dishonesty, and engaging in gossip.
The police commission agreed with Boulter earlier this month, voting to fire Trombly.
Trombly is now appealing that decision.
