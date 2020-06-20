SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Saturday marks Simsbury's first day of pools opening for the summer season with new social distancing guidelines in place.
On a hot day you would expect to see more people surrounding the pool decks.
But that's not the case amid coronavirus concerns.
We spoke to pool directors at Simsbury Farms who explained what's new this season.
Firstly, the town's pools are strictly for residents.
The facilities are closed to out-of-towners to adhere to capacity levels.
Online registration is a must to avoid key touch points. That's also when you pay ahead.
When you register, you're actually assigned a family pod which are spread throughout the deck for social distancing.
With virus concerns, sanitation plays a pivotal role.
The facilities hired extra people to clean the inside and outside areas, which is about every 30 minutes.
Many are wondering, when do you wear a mask?
"Masks are required once you’re entering the facility. Once you get to your pod, you can take them off. They are not required in the pool as they can become a hazard if you have an obstructed airway," said Kaitlyn May at Simsbury Farms.
For more information on the Simsbury town pool, click here.
