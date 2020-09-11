SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A student in Simsbury has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district said it was notified on Friday that a Squadron Line School student tested positive.
School officials said the student was last in school on Sept. 4.
The Farmington Valley Health District was contacted immediately.
Superintendent Matt Curtis said as a precautionary measure, the students in this child’s classroom were sent home for the remained of the day on Friday and will engage in distance learning through Friday, September 18.
Squadron Line School and all other schools in the district will remain open.
Over the weekend, Curtis said the school will implement the deep cleaning protocols to ensure a safe return for students and staff on Monday.
Full in-person learning for grades Kindergarten through 2 will begin on Sept. 14. The remainder of the district will be in the hybrid model.
