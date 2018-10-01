Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter Ed Sheeran surprised Branford residents when he stopped into a local café after a friend’s wedding on Friday night.
The owner of Tommy Sullivan’s, Maeve Sullivan told Channel 3 that Sheeran stopped into her café for a drink with friends following a wedding in the area.
Sullivan said Sheeran was very polite with patrons, took selfies with fans, and was appreciative of the welcoming service at Sullivan’s.
Sullivan told Channel 3 that Sheeran’s appearance has generated a lot of attention, but said Sheeran was a very pleasant customer.
Even snagging a picture with the star was retired New Haven Police Department officer, Fred Hurley who said he took the selfie with Sheeran because he shares the appreciation for his music with his granddaughters, Tess and Ava Ferrie.
