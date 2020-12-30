WINDSOR (WFSB) - A single car crash Wednesday night has closed a section of Rt 218 in Windsor.
Police said the road will be closed to east and westbound traffic between West Wolcott Avenue and Columbia Road
According to police, the road will be closed for about 12 hours as crews from Eversource replace and repair a utility pole.
Police said there are injuries but could not comment on the extent.
Eversource is reporting about 800 power outages in the area as a result of the crash.
