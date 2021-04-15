HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The housing market is booming, and new numbers have been released to prove it.
Single family home sales surged during the month of February, which is typically a slow time for real estate.
The Warren Group, which compiles real estate data, found that sales hit a 16-year high in Connecticut this past February.
There were 2,200 homes that sold in that month alone, which is up nearly 25 percent from one year ago.
The prices are skyrocketing too, with the statewide median sale price hitting $300,000. That’s up 23 percent over last February.
Read the full breakdown from The Warren Group here.
