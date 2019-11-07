NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Six families were evacuated from their homes after a water main break caused a sinkhole in New Haven, according to a fire official.
Crews responded to Eastern Street around 4:15 a.m. following reports of water in the street.
A 6 by 10 foot sink hole was discovered by fire crews near a condo complex.
A total of 13 people are affected, but all are safe.
Gas has been shut off and running water remains on, but will be cut off shortly.
The cause of the water main break is unknown at this time.
(1) comment
This whole state is a sink hole.
We sink money in but nothing comes out.
Maybe if we raise taxes again...
