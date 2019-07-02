NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - It's been more than a month since a mother of five children disappeared from New Canaan.
While the search for Jennifer Dulos continues, the sister of her estranged husband released a lengthy statement to the media.
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, continue to face hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence charges.
Rena Dulos called her brother a loving sibling who had a great desire to be a father:
Is it relevant for you to know?
Is it relevant for you to know that I have only known my brother to be just that; a loving and affectionate sibling and the greatest of uncles for my two daughters? The life line to a large degree of both our immediate and extended family?
Is it relevant to point out that Fotis - from a very young age - desired to be a father? To be a caretaker? To have a big family under his paternal "wings"?
Is it relevant to express that Fotis can be lovingly spontaneous to the core when it comes down to lifting other peoples' spirits around him?
Yet very predictable and methodical in his day-to-day life?
Is it important?
Is it important to make you aware that during a time of increased pressures in my own family (two daughters at a critical age and professional pressures arising from a country under turbulence even before 2008) Fotis undertook to exclusively take care of our parents, whom he brought to the US and set up in his own home that only few could do?
Is it important for you to know that I have seen my brother cry, laugh, pull amazing pranks on his friends, get determined and persistent? Yet be always consistently there? For everyone and at all times? Are all these points relevant?
Is it relevant for me to share with you the story of someone who has wanted to "go places and see people" yet in the context of a family setting? Who sincerely craves to see his children and be an integral part of their upbringing? And who, despite any personal differences with Jennifer, truly and sincerely holds her in his prayers and who would want nothing more than to know that she is well and could ultimately return to their children?
Is it relevant to know that Fotis adored ski and competed at a professional level? And that the constant effort to attain high goals has shaped his character, sense of fairness and can-do approach to life? Do you care to know that all he has wanted to do for his children is set a standard of fair play and constant effort in an effort to attain goals? To show to them that without hard work nothing is attainable? And that competitive sports and solid education are two of the best ways of achieving this?
Are all these points relevant?
As the sister of Fotis, I submit to you that all these points are uniquely relevant. They have integrally shaped the person who Fotis is, the person who my children aspire to become and the brother that any sister would want to have by her side. I submit to you that all these facets point to a personality that - on the human level - feels let down by all the developments surrounding him, but that - through 50 years of exemplary living - cannot but feel astounded by the accusations and is set on both helping the truth shine and to see Jennifer return safe and sound for the benefit of his children.
Fotis Dulos was recently ordered to have no contact with Troconis during the most recent court proceedings last week.
Both have been fitted with GPS trackers.
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.
Investigators said Fotis Dulos and Troconis were caught on surveillance cameras in Hartford disposing of garbage bags. Evidence in those bags included a sponge that contained Jennifer Dulos' blood, they said.
According to court records, Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos were in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody battle for the couple's children.
Since their mother's disappearance, Fotis Dulos was also ordered to have no contact with them.
The children are currently in New York with Jennifer Dulos' mother.
(1) comment
it is very easy to say that he was a loving brother and I am sure he was totally. But when you are a spouse things change for some reason and what goes on behind doors sometimes no one would believe it is the same person. In domestic violence so many loving people create a violent act out of their character.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.