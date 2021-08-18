Sister of fallen Conn. soldier speaks about Afghanistan collapse

EASTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Holly Grube, the sister of a Conn. soldier killed in Afghanistan said it is tough to see the country he died helping defend quickly collapse.
Sergeant Joseph Phaneuf was Grube's brother, and a father of three. He died in December of 2006 when the armored vehicle he was driving struck a roadside bomb.
“Joe was my oldest brother and we was loved by everybody. Funny, very, very smart,” said Grube. “He loved the people, he loved taking pictures, he loved the land.”
She keeps memories of him on her refrigerator.
“He was a great guy and he wanted to fight for his country,” said said.
Grube continued, "He joined the national guard prior to 9/11 and was out and once 9/21 happened, he knew he had to re-up.”
She said Sgt. Phaneuf went to Afghanistan to get Bin Laden.
Watching the withdrawal is hard for her to take. She said she is conflicted. She sympathizes with the women and children over there, but she is disappointed that the Afghan army didn't put up a fight when the Taliban returned.
“We trained them, our soldiers went in, soldiers died for this country, our country and their country and they can’t even do anything to protect themselves. It’s very frustrating and we’re taking all these steps back and everything is going to get bad again,” said stated.
She said she is not sure the out come would have been any different no matter how long we stayed. "They need to fight for themselves. We could have stayed another 20 years and we would have had the same results. It really wouldn’t have mattered.”
At the Conn. Trees of Honor Memorial, there is a plaque for Staff Sgt. Joseph Phaneuf. His sister said his sacrifice and those of so many others will never be forgotten, she added it’s difficult to see what’s going on in Afghanistan. “How did we not secure that airport? How did we not have a plan to get those people out of there? How was there such a failure of intelligence? That gets me mad where how our government didn’t know of did they know that this was going to happen. Somewhere along the line, something went wrong and we should have at least had our friends over there, our military and our embassy, prior to even saying we were going to withdraw.”
She said she is fearful about what will happen in the future, “It’s tough. I still miss my brother. My other brothers miss him, my sister misses him and it sucks that this is what it comes to. He wanted to make America secure and I think we’re more in danger now.”
