(WFSB) -- There's no denying that tech devices are some of the hottest buys during the holidays.
More than 22 percent of shoppers are looking for deals on gadgets this year.
However, each state is interested in something different, and a new study shows what people in Connecticut are more likely to buy.
The website BlackFriday.com compiles the biggest deals across the country, using Google data between October and November.
In Connecticut, more people are looking to buy Apple products more than any other gadgets this year.
The same goes for shoppers in Maine.
However, in Massachusetts more people are looking to buy an Xbox One gaming console.
In New York, laptops are expected to be the hot seller this year.
For a closer look at the study, click here.
