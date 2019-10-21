WalletHub best colleges in Connecticut

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its "2020's Best Colleges in Connecticut" list.

(WFSB) - A new survey ranked the top 10 colleges and universities in Connecticut.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its "2020's Best Colleges in Connecticut" list on Monday.

Researchers put Yale University in New Haven, the University of Connecticut in Storrs and Trinity College in Hartford as the state's top three.

WalletHub said it compared more than 1,000 higher education institutes in the U.S. based on 33 key measures, such as student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes.

It said data sets included student-faculty ratio, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary.

