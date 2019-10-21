(WFSB) - A new survey ranked the top 10 colleges and universities in Connecticut.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its "2020's Best Colleges in Connecticut" list on Monday.
Researchers put Yale University in New Haven, the University of Connecticut in Storrs and Trinity College in Hartford as the state's top three.
WalletHub said it compared more than 1,000 higher education institutes in the U.S. based on 33 key measures, such as student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes.
It said data sets included student-faculty ratio, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its "2020's Best Colleges in Connecticut" list.
10 Southern Connecticut State University.
9 Central Connecticut State University.
8 University of New Haven.
6 University of Bridgeport.
5 University of Hartford.
4 University of St Joseph.
3 Trinity College.
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 8th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 3rd – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
2 University of Connecticut.
- 3rd – Admission Rate
- 5th – Net Cost
- 6th – On-Campus Crime
- 5th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
1 Yale University.
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
See the entire top 10 here.
Read the complete results of the study here.
