(WFSB) - Black Friday deals for many stores have already arrived.
A number of retailers claim to be offering deeper discounts and price cuts this year.
Wednesday, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018's Best Stores for Black Friday.
Unfortunately for Connecticut customers, the best store on the list to get discounts this holiday shopping season is Belk. They'll have to take a trip down to Westminster, MD to browse through the nearest store.
Most of the rest of the top 10, however, are local. See the list here.
JC Penney, Kohl's, New York & Company, Payless ShoeSource, Dick's Sporting Goods and Macy's can all be found in Connecticut.
WalletHub said it surveyed nearly 7,000 Black Friday advertisements from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers.
The biggest discounts were in product categories such as appliances, jewelry and toys.
Check out the complete list here.
