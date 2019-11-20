(WFSB) - A personal finance website released its list of the best and worst stores for Black Friday.
WalletHub said it surveyed 8,000 deals from 29 of the biggest U.S. retailers' Black Friday advertisements.
Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 29 and a number of stores have already teased their sales.
Categories included deals in appliances, jewelry and toys.
Here are the best Black Friday retailers ranked by their average percentage of discounts:
- Stage (69.83%)
- Belk (66.92%)
- Bealls Florida (62.56%)
- JCPenney (60.97%)
- Kohl's (57.10%)
- New York & Company (56.27%)
- Dick's Sporting Goods (52.27%)
- Kmart (51.84%)
- Sears (49.25%)
- Fred Meyer (47.14%)
WalletHub noted that Stage boasted the highest overall discount rate at 69.83 percent.
The businesses offering the lowest discount percentages ranked as follows:
- Ace Hardware (11.8%)
- True Value (20.8%)
- Costco (21.3%)
- Harbor Freight (22.8%)
- Amazon (25.4%)
- Big Lots (27.9%)
- Dell Home (28.6%)
- Best Buy (29.5%)
- Academy Sports + Outdoors (31.8%)
- Target (34.3%)
Ace Hardware had the lowest at 11.77 percent.
Some stores released their Black Friday deals early. Channel 3 compiled a list that can be viewed here.
See the complete list here.
