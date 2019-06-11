(WFSB) – A website has ranked Connecticut among the top states to live in.
WalletHub released it’s report on 2019’s Best States to Live in on Tuesday.
The site ranks Massachusetts at the number one state to live in.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of livability. Those indicators range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.
Of those rankings, Connecticut was ranked as the 20th best state to live in.
Nebraska and South Dakota were just ahead of Connecticut on the list.
To see the full report, click here.
