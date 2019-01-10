(WFSB) -- Pass the ketchup? Or in Connecticut, apparently people are asking for Nutella!
Influenster, a product ratings and reviews community, recently shared a list of the most popular condiment in each state.
According to Us Magazine, “Influenster analyzed more than 50,000 reviews to determine which condiment is the most buzzed-about in every locale.”
Some favorites included Frank’s RedHot Original, several Hidden Valley, French’s, and Hellman’s products, and of course, Nutella.
In Connecticut, Nutella Hazelnut Spread is a fan favorite. It also came out on top in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia.
Check out the complete list below:
Alabama: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce
Alaska: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Arizona: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Arkansas: Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing
California: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce
Colorado: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Connecticut: Nutella Hazelnut Spread
Delaware: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard
Florida: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños
Georgia: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce
Hawaii: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Idaho: Hidden Valley Dips Mix Original Ranch
Illinois: Country Crock Original
Indiana: Bertolli Alfredo With Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce
Iowa: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Kansas: Country Crock Original
Kentucky: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños
Louisiana: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce
Maine: Marshmallow Fluff Original
Maryland: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Massachusetts: Nutella Hazelnut Spread
Michigan: Bertolli Alfredo With Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce
Minnesota: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Mississippi: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños
Missouri: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard
Montana: Skippy Super Chunk Peanut Butter
Nebraska: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce
Nevada: Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise
New Hampshire: Wish-Bone Balsamic Italian Vinaigrette
New Jersey: Bertolli Vodka Sauce
New Mexico: McCormick Garlic Salt
New York: Nutella Hazelnut Spread
North Carolina: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
North Dakota: Hellmann’s Carefully Crafted Dressing and Sandwich Spread
Ohio: Country Crock Calcium Plus Vitamin D
Oklahoma: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Oregon: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
Pennsylvania: Heinz Ketchup
Rhode Island: Braggs Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
South Carolina: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños
South Dakota: JIF Peanut Butter
Tennessee: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard
Texas: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Utah: Hidden Valley Cucumber Ranch Dressing
Vermont: Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter
Virginia: Nutella Hazelnut Spread
Washington: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce
West Virginia: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk
Wisconsin: Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise
Wyoming: Skippy Super Chunk Peanut Butter
