(WFSB) -- Pass the ketchup? Or in Connecticut, apparently people are asking for Nutella!

Influenster, a product ratings and reviews community, recently shared a list of the most popular condiment in each state.

According to Us Magazine, “Influenster analyzed more than 50,000 reviews to determine which condiment is the most buzzed-about in every locale.”

Some favorites included Frank’s RedHot Original, several Hidden Valley, French’s, and Hellman’s products, and of course, Nutella.

In Connecticut, Nutella Hazelnut Spread is a fan favorite. It also came out on top in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia.

Check out the complete list below:

Alabama: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce

Alaska: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Arizona: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Arkansas: Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing

California: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce

Colorado: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Connecticut: Nutella Hazelnut Spread

Delaware: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard

Florida: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños

Georgia: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce

Hawaii: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Idaho: Hidden Valley Dips Mix Original Ranch

Illinois: Country Crock Original

Indiana: Bertolli Alfredo With Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Iowa: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Kansas: Country Crock Original

Kentucky: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños

Louisiana: Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Barbecue Sauce

Maine: Marshmallow Fluff Original

Maryland: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Massachusetts: Nutella Hazelnut Spread

Michigan: Bertolli Alfredo With Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Minnesota: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Mississippi: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños

Missouri: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard

Montana: Skippy Super Chunk Peanut Butter

Nebraska: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce

Nevada: Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

New Hampshire: Wish-Bone Balsamic Italian Vinaigrette

New Jersey: Bertolli Vodka Sauce

New Mexico: McCormick Garlic Salt

New York: Nutella Hazelnut Spread

North Carolina: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

North Dakota: Hellmann’s Carefully Crafted Dressing and Sandwich Spread

Ohio: Country Crock Calcium Plus Vitamin D

Oklahoma: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Oregon: Nature’s Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Pennsylvania: Heinz Ketchup

Rhode Island: Braggs Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

South Carolina: French’s Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapeños

South Dakota: JIF Peanut Butter

Tennessee: French’s Classic Yellow Mustard

Texas: Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

Utah: Hidden Valley Cucumber Ranch Dressing

Vermont: Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

Virginia: Nutella Hazelnut Spread

Washington: Huy Fong Foods Inc. Sriracha Chili Sauce

West Virginia: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk

Wisconsin: Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

Wyoming: Skippy Super Chunk Peanut Butter

