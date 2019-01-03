HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut sits in just about the middle of the road when it comes to how much it is affected by the government shutdown.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released a report on Thursday detailing the most and least affected states.
Connecticut ranked 30th out of the 50 states and District of Columbia.
WalletHub said under this particular shutdown, certain federal employees work without pay or receive a furlough. That includes 41,000 law enforcement officers, 52,000 IRS workers and 96 percent of NASA employees.
The main point of contention is President Donald Trump's call for increased border security and funding for a border wall.
The shutdown is affecting some states more than others.
WalletHub said it looked at five key metrics, including share of federal jobs, federal contract dollars per capita and share of families receiving food stamps.
The top three most affected included DC, New Mexico and Maryland.
The three least affected states included Nebraska, New Hampshire and Minnesota.
See the complete list on WalletHub's website here.
