(WFSB) - A Litchfield County school district is the most equitable school district in the state while a Fairfield County district is the least.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released its list of the Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Connecticut.
The Litchfield, Eastford, and Somers public schools districts topped the list as being the most equitable.
Litchfield's "expenditures for public elementary schools per pupil" was $24,446 while its "income by school district" was $84,694.
The Westport, Weston, and Darien districts were at the bottom of the list as the least equitable.
Darien's expenditures was $23,673 while its income was $232,523.
WalletHub said more than half of teachers reported significant learning loss during the pandemic, and that poorer districts were disproportionately impacted.
To find out where school funding was distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Connecticut based on two metrics: Average household income, and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
When compared to other states, Connecticut was the 18th least equitable, according to WalletHub.
To see the complete list, head to WalletHub's website here.
So they didn't actually rate this schools based on student academic achievement or improvement. That's interesting. "Equity" is a new term in the political realm, and I've been looking for usage in order to define it. "Richer people spend more money on their kids" isn't really a factor I'd been expecting.
