NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The first early decision college application deadline is Nov. 1, so researchers compiled a list of the top colleges and universities in Connecticut.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com calculated it based on 30 key measures as part of its "2022's Best College & University Rankings" report.
It released the report on Monday:
- Yale University
- Connecticut College
- Trinity College
- University of Connecticut
- Fairfield University
- University of Hartford
- Central Connecticut State University
- Southern Connecticut State University
- Albertus Magnus College
- University of New Haven
Researchers said they broke down the measures into categories such as student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes.
The data sets included student-faculty ratio, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.
WalletHub actually compared 1,000 higher education institutions throughout the country.
The top three were the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, and the California Institute of Technology.
Yale ranked 5th in the nation.
The other Connecticut schools in the top 100 included Connecticut College at 70th, Trinity at 88th, and UConn at 89.
Check out the complete report on WalletHub's website here.
