Site to order free at-home COVID test kits from the government goes live

(WFSB) – The site to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the government went online Tuesday afternoon.
This is a day before the Biden administration said it would go live.
When you go to covidtests.gov you can fill out a form, then click check out.
The tests will then head to your home.
Doctors are praising the move.
The demand for COVID-19 testing isn’t slowing down, and the reasons why vary.
"I know people who are taking home tests every single day. Just because they are taking it, because they have access to it. It's not a lot of people doing that but they're taking it every day or once a week or whatever it may be. For no particular reason, just taking them," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief of Infectious Disease at Hartford HealthCare.
Things to keep in mind:
- Each home is only allowed one order
- Each order contains 4 rapid tests
- Orders will start shipping in late January
The site is operating at a limited capacity Tuesday evening.
It will fully launch Wednesday morning.
"Every website launch in our view comes with risks. We can't guarantee there won't be a bug or two. But the best tech teams across the administration and the postal service are working hard to make this a success," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
The Biden administration is looking to distribute one billion tests to homes nationwide.
This comes at a critical time as omicron continues to spread fast.
"Having access to a test is still better than having no access to a test at this point, because testing is an exit strategy with regards to the pandemic and decreasing everything," Wu said.
The White House says tests will typically ship within 7 to 12 days of ordering.
You can order them here or see them listed on the postal service’s site here.
