VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A teen was arrested in connection with the stabbing of another teenager on Friday night near the Ryefield Apartment complex.
This brings the arrest total to six, following the initial arrests of three people over the weekend.
On Monday morning, two additional teens were arrested in connection to the stabbing.
Police said one of the two suspects is believed to be the person responsible for stabbing the victim multiple times, causing serious injuries. That suspect is also believed to have cut a second victim on the finger, which caused a minor injury.
Officials said the second juvenile who was arrested was responsible for hitting the victim multiple times with a bat, causing more injuries. Police also believe the second suspect hit the second victim multiple times with the bat.
The incident with the bat happened at the same time and location of the stabbing, police said.
Channel 3 spoke with the victims' mother, who said her 15-year-old son wanted to defend his older brother, who was stabbed nearly 10 times.
"Unfortunately, my son did see his older brother with those lacerations and bleeding and he was definitely not himself, so that probably may have caused him panic," said Carly-Ann Merrill, the victim's mother.
Over the weekend police arrested 19-year-old Vernon resident Haley Machholz, 20-year-old Hartford resident Jakwai Soca, and a 15-year-old, who is Merrill's son.
Two more suspects were taken into custody in the early morning hours of Monday.
"Shortly after the attack, we arrested three individuals in a vehicle," said Lt. William Meir, Vernon police. "We believe those individuals were intending to retaliate. One of the weapons that those individuals had was an improvised spear, [which was] about a 2-foot long wooden pole that that a knife blade to either end so we did seize that weapon and charge them."
Police said both juveniles were charged with first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, breach of peace and possession of a dangerous weapon.
The juveniles are being held at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Facility and were given a date of Monday morning to appear in Rockville Juvenile Court.
Their identities were not released due to their age, police said. They are both 17-year-old residents of Vernon.
On Monday evening, police arrested another juvenile who allegedly threatened a witness of the stabbing. Police said it is alleged the juvenile sent the victim messages using the SnapChat app, where he threatened bodily harm in attempt to intimidate the witness.
The juvenile was charged with intimidating a witness, threatening, and breach of peace. The juvenile was detained in the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center and will appear in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday.
Police said the incident remained under investigation as of Monday morning and more arrests are expected.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Vernon police.
Officials said police are working closely with those from Vernon Public Schools. In a statement, school officials wrote,
The safety and security of our students and staff, in and out of school, is our top priority. This morning, students arrived in a safe and calm manner at Rockville High School and followed their traditional routines without interruption to the educational process. Counselors are available to any student who needs to talk about Friday night’s incident, throughout the day. As a safety precaution, additional security will be present in the building until further notice. Openings at each of the six other schools were normal and without issue. There is an active investigation and the Vernon Public Schools is working closely with the Vernon Police Department including our School Resource Officer. Attached is a press release with additional information from last night. Thank you for your cooperation and support.
