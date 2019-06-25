HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Six candidates for mayor faced off in a debate at the Connecticut Historical Society in Hartford.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is aiming for reelection and wants to keep what he calls the momentum going in the capital city.
During the debate, Bronin said he spent his first term focused on the city's problem and has more work to do.
His oppnents said he hasn't done enough and it's time for the city to make a change.
"Whether it was dealing with the debacle of the baseball park or budget crisis, so much time was spent on that, that I hadn't gotten the chance to do the work that I really wanted to do," Bronin said.
The five candidates running against him said the city needs a change.
Independent candidate and local TV entrepreneur J. Stan McCauley said city officials aren't listening to the concern of residents. He touted himself as the candidate who will listen to constituents.
"I didn't run last time because I thought, with an individual who had the educational acumen of our current governor, that we would get better and I'm disappointed," McCauley said.
Other candidates said Bronin hasn't done enough to help residents throughout Hartford, including in the poorer neighborhoods.
Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez, who was forced out of office by a public corruption scandal, is looking to make a comeback and reclaim his seat.
"What we need to do in Hartford is start creating wealth in our neighborhoods. We need to get wealth in our call businesses, and we need to make Hartford proud again," Perez said.
Perez said Broning has turned his back on the city. He said the city ran better under his nine years in office.
Also running are author and entrepreneur Dr. Aaron Lewis, Hartford Board of Education member Craig Stallings and Hartford native and state Rep. Brandon McGee.
"I know first hand a particular area in our town or in our city rather being overlooked and money literally sitting on the books that could be used to help," McGee said.
McGee said improving housing and work opportunities will reduce crime.
Lewis, meanwhile, said education is the key to turning around the city. He repeatedly criticized the school district under Bronin. He also said tourism can be a key step in boosting economic activity.
"We are sitting on an absolute goldmine in this city. That takes a visionary to see this city should be one of the greatest tourist areas in the northeast, hands down," Lewis said.
Stallings, on the other hand, said Hartford needs to reorganize its government. He also said the city needs to carve out its own identity instead of just accepting slogans or identities from others.
"The biggest problem with Hartford is we have no sense of self. There is no uniform identity about Hartford," Stallings said.
During the debate, none of the five Democrats would commit to supporting the Democratic nominee if it is not them.
All of them said they would first need to see who the nominee is, which signals as a possible crowded field through the November election.
Channel 3's own Dennis House was the moderator.
