MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and several others had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Meriden Saturday.
It happened just after 3 p.m. on I-91 South prior to Exit 18.
State Police say a 2009 Chevy Suburban was traveling in the right lane at the time when traffic began to slow ahead.
As that happened, the Suburban rear ended the car it was traveling behind, a 2011 Ford Fusion Se.
Upon striking the Fusion, the driver lost control of the Suburban, causing it to roll over into the right lane and shoulder.
The force of the collision with the Suburban set off a chain reaction of vehicles rear ending each other, involving a total of six cars.
State Police said that the driver of the Fusion, identified as Jarquis Johnson, 30, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Suburban, as well as the drivers of the second and third to last vehicles that had been rear ended, were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with non life threatening injuries.
The 28, 5, 2, and 3-year-old passengers in the third to last vehicle that had been struck, a 2019 Honda Odyssey, were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non life threatening injuries they sustained as a result of the crash.
Troopers noted that the weather at the time of the crash was clear under daylight skies and that traffic was moderate and moving at a steady flow.
All lanes on I-91 South were closed between Exits 18 and 17 as police investigated, but reopened later in the evening.
Witnesses to or anyone that may have dash cam footage of the crash are asked to contact Trooper Gina Bavolacco of the State Police barracks in Bethany at 203-393-4200 or by email at Gina.Bavolacco@ct.gov.
