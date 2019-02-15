AGAWAM, MA (WFSB) - Six Flags is holding hiring events on starting this weekend in preparation for its 2019 season.
The theme park's Agawam, MA location is looking to bring on 3,000 seasonal employees.
The job fairs are set for Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They'll be held at the human resources building at 1756 Main St. in Agawam.
Positions include admissions, food service, games, lifeguards, loss prevention, cleanliness team, EMT, security, entertainment, retail, rides and others.
Pay starts at $12 per hour and schedules could be flexible.
The first 100 candidates that are offered and accept a position each day of the job fair will receive a free admission ticket to Six Flags New England. The ticket will be valid during spring break, which is April 6 through April 21.
More information can be found on Six Flag's website here.
