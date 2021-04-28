AGAWAM, MA (WFSB) - Six Flags New England plans to open its gates next month.
The theme park announced on Wednesday that it will open to the general public in accordance with Massachusetts guidelines on May 15.
Members and season pass holders well get a chance to visit a day earlier on May 14.
“We are beyond thrilled that we can reopen our theme park with a full complement of our more than 100 rides, attractions, and unique experiences,” said Six Flags New England Park president Pete Carmichael. “Now more than ever families need an escape that is safe, accessible, and fun. The thrill is calling and our team is eager to welcome back our Members, Season Pass holders, and guests once again."
Park officials said that all guests, including season ticket holders, will need to reserve their visit so that attendance can be managed and arrival times can be staggered. That can be done on the Six Flags website here.
Safety procedures will include temperature checks, touchless bag checks, a face mask requirement, and social distancing.
