AGAWAM, MA (WFSB) -- It may only be July, but Six Flags New England is looking ahead to Halloween.
The amusement park has announced that they plan to hire hundreds of workers ahead of their annual Fright Fest.
Six Flags said they're looking to fill many different positions, including food service, security, rides, games and roaming characters.
Six Flags New England will be hosting its annual hiring Scare Fair on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park’s Human Resources Building.
Fright Fest kicks off Saturday, Sept. 25 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.