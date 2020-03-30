AGAWAM, MA (WFSB) - Six Flags New England announced on Monday that it will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible afterward, as a result of the coronavirus.
It also said it suspended operations.
"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials," said Jennifer McGrath, Six Flags New England's media contact.
For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season, officials said. For current 2020 season pass holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed.
Six Flags New England members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 season.
For more information, head to Six Flags New England's website here.
