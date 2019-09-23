BOWIE, MARYLAND (WFSB) -- In a Halloween twist, Six Flags is offering $600 to one couple who can withstand spending 30 hours in a coffin.
No technology can be used and the contestants can only get out of the coffin for designated bathroom and meal breaks.
Six pairs will be chosen (siblings, cousins, friends, significant others etc.) and the winning couple will receive $600 divided between the two people, two 2020 Gold Season Passes, and a Fright Fest Prize package.
The Coffin Challenge will start at 4 p.m. on Friday Sept. 27 and it will conclude at 10 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 28.
Contestants must be 18 years old, willing to travel to Maryland, and be in good health.
