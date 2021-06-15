AGAWAM,MA (WFSB)-- Six Flags New England is supplying a COVID-19 vaccination for free tickets to the park.
Each participant will be awarded two free tickets for any day during the 2021 season.
The vaccination center will be open on Saturday, June 19. It will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Vaccinations will take place in the park’s general parking lot, across the street from the theme park.
Participants will be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccination which is a single dose COVID-19 vaccine.
All guests will need to pre-register for a time slot to secure an appointment.
For registration information, click here.
