AGAWAM, MA (WFSB) - Six Flags New England is ready to launch its latest ride, Cyborg Hyper Drive.
It may not be as tall and fast as other rides, but it promises to whirl around its riders.
“Now I gotta tell you, I thought it was maybe going to spin, maybe do a little tilting," said Matthew Martino of Somerville, MA. "It did a lot more than that!”
The ride is the latest DC Comics-inspired thriller.
A select number of people were able to ride it on Wednesday.
Crews at Six Flags said they worked for more than a year on the project.
The ride lasts approximately 2 minutes and takes the rider through a DC Comics storyline with the hero Cyborg and his arch-nemesis Grid.
“It’s 24 riders, spinning, rotating two stories in the air, at a pretty fast speed," said Jennifer McGrath, communications manager.
The ride may not be open to the public just yet, but the buzz has people hyped.
Cyborg Hyper Drive officially opens on June 1.
More on the ride can be found on Six Flags New England's website here.
Other DC Comics rides at the park include Batman The Dark Knight, Gotham City Gauntlet Escape from Arkham Asylum, Gotham City Crime Wave, Harley Quinn Spinsanity, Kryptonite Kollider, Nightwing, Superman The Ride, The Joker 4D Free Fly Coaster, The Riddler Revenge and Catwoman Whip.
