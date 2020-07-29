BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Six illegal firearms were taken off Bridgeport streets on Tuesday as detectives searched a home.
Members of the Connecticut State Police Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Control Task Force, the Statewide Narcotics Task Force and Bridgeport Police executed a search warrant at a home on Tuesday.
During the search, detectives found: a loaded Colt .45 caliber handgun with high capacity magazine, a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun with high capacity magazine, a loaded Bersa 9 mm handgun with a high capacity magazine, which was reported stolen, a loaded Glock .45 caliber “ghost gun,” a loaded AR-15 style “ghost gun” assault weapon with high capacity magazine, a PTR-9 upper rifle assembly, 15 loaded high capacity .223 caliber magazines, approximately 1,000 rounds of assorted .762 caliber, .223 caliber, and assorted handgun ammunition, approximately 128 grams of suspected cocaine, 2.4 grams of suspected heroin, and drug packaging paraphernalia.
Police arrested Xavier Diaz, who is a convicted felon, and charged him with operation of a drug factory, possession, and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, ammunition, weapons.
He was held on a $250,000 bond.
