MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Six pet rabbits died following a fire at an apartment building in Milford on Wednesday.
The fire broke out around noon at the building at 51 Broadway.
Upon arrival, fire officials said smoke was billowing from the second-floor.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire in less than 15 minutes.
A second-floor unit suffered severe damage.
Occupants of the remaining units were displaced due to smoke and water damage.
The pet rabbits were pulled from the apartment having suffered smoke inhalation. Firefighters tried to resuscitate the animals but were not successful.
No injuries were reported to firefighters or occupants.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
