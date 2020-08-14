NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Six people had to be rescued after an explosion occurred aboard the boat they were on.
Norwalk Police Sgt. Tom Podgorski says that crews responded to the Norwalk Harbor just before 6 Thursday evening to find a boat engulfed in flames and learned that the six parties that were on board had been rescued and on land.
Norwalk firefighters were able to tow the boat back to shore, where it was extinguished.
Sgt. Podgorski stated that the operator of the boat experienced issues with the engine as it was leaving the harbor and attempted to head back towards land to dock it when an explosion occurred on board and the boat became engulfed in flames.
All six people on board jumped into the water and were rescued by a separate boat.
Two of the parties had to be taken to Norwalk Hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police tip line at 203-854-3111.
