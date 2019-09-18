NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Six students were brought to the hospital following a bus crash in New Haven on Wednesday afternoon.
A bus taking students home from Ross Woodward School was involved in the crash with another vehicle.
The crash occurred on Middletown Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
According to officials, 17 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. All students were evaluated by emergency crews.
Six of the students were brought to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance to be evaluated.
Eleven other students who were on the bus were released to their parents.
The crash is under investigation by the New Haven Police Department.
