WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving six vehicles closed Route 218 and an off ramp for I-291 in Windsor on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Department of Transportation, the ramp closure is for the exit 1 ramp on the westbound side of the road.
It was reported just before 1:10 p.m.
Police at the scene said multiple people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
They also said the crash could be a result of a road rage incident.
Route 218 is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Police said the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.
