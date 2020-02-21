HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are expected to release new information Friday regarding a homicide that happened last month at a Super 8 motel.
Earlier this week, police named two suspects who were both charged with felony murder. They were identified as 23-year-old Kareem Andrews and 25-year-old Quinton Prince, both of Hartford.
They’re accused in the murder of 23-year-old Kashnielle Haye, of Hartford.
Haye was found dead on the second floor of the motel on Jan. 12.
On Friday, police said the sixth and final suspect linked to Haye’s murder was arrested.
According to police, Haye was lured to the motel on the evening of Jan. 11.
Police said he was met by two females, both now in custody, in the parking lot.
They went to a room, and that's when the other suspects walked in.
A physical altercation occurred inside the room, police said, and Haye was shot once in the head.
He was found by motel staff members the next morning.
