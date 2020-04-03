SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two men were issued infractions for sweeping away sand meant to keep them off of a skate park in South Windsor.
Shane McCarthy, 23, and Stephen Misiura, 24, told police that they were removing the sand so they could use the park.
Officers were called to the area Thursday around 4:40 p.m. after they received a trespassing complaint.
They said just days prior, sand was placed on the skate park due to users ignoring the Town of South Windsor’s closure of areas of congregation. The order included skate parks. The measures were put in place for social distancing in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Officers arrived on scene and stopped a vehicle, the driver of which tried to leave. McCarthy and Misiura were identified as the men in the vehicle.
Both men were issued simple trespass infractions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.