UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Heavy police presence was seen near Mohegan Sun on Thursday morning after skeletal remains were found.
A spokesperson for Mohegan Sun said public works grounds crews discovered the remains in a wooded area adjacent to Cove Road in Uncasville on Thursday morning.
The Mohegan Tribal Police Department in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad, New London County State’s Attorney’s Office and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.