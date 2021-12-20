HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Skeletal remains were uncovered in Harwinton on Sunday, according to state police.
Troopers said someone found them while walking a dog in the area of Campville Road around 3 p.m.
The remains were in a wooded area about 100 feet from the road.
Detectives and crews from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene.
The medical examiner's office was also called.
The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.
Troopers called the investigation ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to give them a call at 203-626-7900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.