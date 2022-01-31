SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – As some are cleaning up from Winter Storm Bobby this weekend, local ski and snowboarding areas won the jackpot.
Mt. Southington was open all weekend and despite the snowstorm, they still had people up on the mountain shredding the slopes.
The ski/snowboarding season there lasts between 12 and 16 weeks.
Officials say they got about 9 inches of light and fluffy snowfall this past weekend from Winter Storm Bobby.
“I mean having fresh powder for skiers and riders is awesome, it also adds to the manmade snow it makes the conditions great- it also motivates a lot of people to come out and ski and ride,” said Mike DeJohn, Night Manager at Mt. Southington.
“You’re talking nice fresh snow versus ice, when they’re making the snow it gets very icy and that could lead to falling a lot so the fresh snow makes it great especially on a Monday night, great way to start the week,” said Matt Shenck, a skier.
Mt. Southington is open 7 days a week 8:30/9 a.m. to 9/10 p.m. at night usually until the end of March.
