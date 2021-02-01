(WFSB) – Two ski areas in Connecticut are closing on Monday due to Winter Storm Cooper.
Powder Ridge Park in Middlefield announce that they would not be opening on Monday.
“Due to the safety of our staff and customers we will not be opening today. We will open tomorrow, Tuesday February 2nd at noon,” the ski area posted on social media.
For the safety of our staff and customers we will not be opening today. We will open tomorrow, Tuesday February 2nd at...Posted by Powder Ridge Park on Monday, February 1, 2021
Ski Sundown in New Hartford also announce that the ski area would be closing early due to the weather conditions.
The ski area will close at 4 p.m. and said they will be reopening at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Closing early today, Monday, Feb. 1st at 4:00pm. We will be ready and waiting for you at 9am, Tuesday morning...groomed and ready to rip!Posted by Ski Sundown on Monday, February 1, 2021
At this time, no other ski areas in the state have announced they will be closed or closing early due to the weather.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.