NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It's a little hard to think about skiing when the weather has been so warm.
However, folks can expect skiing to be much different this year than in year's past.
The coronavirus pandemic has made ski destinations tweak their operating plans.
The owner of Ski Sundown in New Hartford said he has been working on new safety guidelines with other ski areas nationally and in the state.
Of course, the main guidelines are to wear a mask, social distancing, and wash your hands often.
Another guideline is asking customers to get ready from their cars, and then head for the lifts, instead of going inside to change in the lodge.
Ski areas are also limiting how many people can be there at one time, so they're urging skiers to buy their passes online so they can keep an eye on how many people are there.
“We will not have restrictions on season passes. We have a good idea the number of people who come each day with a season pass, and that will be deducted from tickets we sell,” said Bob Switzgable, owner of Ski Sundown.
As for chair lifts, those skiing together can ride together. Otherwise, lifts will be operating with two skiers, not three.
“If someone is uncomfortable and wants to ride by themselves, that will be fine,” Switzgable said.
Ski Sundown's lodge will be open, but to 50 percent capacity. Lunches will be pre-packaged to take to-go, and you'll need to wear a mask when inside or if you can't socially distance.
“We are really looking for the cooperation from our customers to take the pressure off the lodge and move through the lodge quickly,” Switzgable said.
With all this in mind, ski areas hope mother nature cooperates this year.
“Weather is always a concern, and we know how to make snow and that's what we will do. We will make sure we have a good season,” Switzgable said.
Season passes are still available and can be purchased online. There are some reduced rates too.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.