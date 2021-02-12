MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Over the last three years, Mother Nature has made skiing and riding conditions challenging.
However, this season has turned things around.
Just in time for President’s Day weekend, skiing will be perfect, with northern New England ski conditions being seen in southern New England, thanks to recent mostly powdery snow.
"Normally my son and I are up in Vermont, but since I'm a teacher, I can't leave Connecticut so I'm here. And if I could come back tomorrow, if there's room to come back tomorrow, they're fully booked, I'd come back tomorrow,” said skier David Gibson. "I have to tell you, I've been living in Connecticut since I was 12, and this is the best day of skiing at Mt. Southington I've ever had.”
President’s Day weekend is typically a make-or-break three days for local ski areas.
Consistently below average temperatures and above average precipitation couldn’t have come at a better time for business.
"This literally is our best ski season conditions we have seen since taking the facility over in 2012,” said Sean Hayes, president and CEO of Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort.
Given how great the conditions are, ski resort officials are recommending guests to buy their passes ahead of time, because they’re expecting to fill up this weekend, especially with COVID restrictions.
